Tacoma homicide: Police investigating fatal overnight shooting in city’s Stadium District

Sean Robinson
Tacoma police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man first spotted in the city’s Stadium District, according to a statement issued early Sunday.

The dispatch call came at 1:44 a.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue and found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound.

Tacoma firefighters also responded to the scene as officers tried lifesaving measures. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police did not describe any suspects. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The city set a historic record for homicides in 2022.

