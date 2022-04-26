Tacoma homicide victim identified by Pierce County medical examiner

A man who was fatally shot in February in South Tacoma was identified Monday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Kavonte Crowley, 29, died Feb. 19 of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. It said Crowley was from Tacoma. The office ruled his death a homicide.

No one has been arrested in connection with Crowley’s death. Tacoma Police Department officers were called the evening of the homicide to a local hospital where a man had been admitted with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

As police investigated, they determined the man may have been shot in the 4300 block of South Cedar Street. Police have not released more details regarding the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

The February homicide was the seventh in Tacoma in 2022. The city has since had 10 more homicides for a total of 17 so far this year.