Tacoma homicide victim identified by Pierce County medical examiner

A 46-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Tacoma.

Jason Arkell, of Tacoma, died early Monday of a gunshot wound to the torso, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The office ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting was reported at 12:24 a.m. when South Sound 911 received multiple reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of South 93rd Street, police said. It was one of two fatal shootings reported overnight Sunday and early Monday.

At the scene, Tacoma police found Arkell unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death was the 30th homicide in the city this year.