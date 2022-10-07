Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of possessing, distributing child pornography

A Tacoma man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography following a monthslong investigation, the Tacoma Police Department announced.

According to TPD, Tacoma Police Special Assault Unit Detectives began an investigation regarding the man in March.

The investigation led to a search warrant being conducted Friday at the man’s house by the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations, with the assistance of TPD forensics, community policing units, and Federal Special Agents.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Joint Base Lewis-McChord and was released to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.