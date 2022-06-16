Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing man in Kent cemetery

A 24-year-old Tacoma man was arrested Wednesday evening in Graham who police suspect shot and killed a man in April at a Kent cemetery, according to Kent Police Department.

Kent police and Valley SWAT, a regional tactical team, arrested the homicide suspect at about 5 p.m. at an apartment in Graham. Police said the man was taken into custody without incident.

The man is suspected in an April 7 fatal shooting that occurred in Hillcrest Burial Park, located at 1005 Reiten Road. Police said a 25-year-old Tacoma man was shot several times and died at the scene. According to the Kent Reporter, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Quinzy Williams.

To identify the homicide suspect, Kent police said detectives spent hundreds of hours interviewing witnesses, processing evidence and recovering video, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“I am grateful to our officers and detectives who worked tirelessly to locate and apprehend the suspect in this horrible crime,” Kent police Chief Rafael Padilla said in the post. “We hope that these efforts go a long way to bringing justice to the victim’s family.”

Police said the SWAT team was called to assist with the arrest because of the high risk involved. When he was taken into custody, he was in possession of handguns and was out on bail from a previous weapons charge.