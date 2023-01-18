Tacoma man convicted of killing motorcyclist in head-on crash. Here’s his sentence

A Tacoma man convicted at trial last year of killing a motorcyclist in a head-on crash has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for vehicular homicide.

In court papers, Pierce County prosecutors cited 31-year-old Sammy E. Petersen’s egregious conduct and lack of remorse for killing 58-year-old Scott. V. Beschta. They requested a 102-month prison term, which is at the high end of state sentencing guidelines.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Andrews handed down the low-end sentence of 78 months for Petersen on Friday.

Petersen reportedly told a responding state trooper multiple times that Beschta “killed himself by crashing into my car” on April 25, 2021, and he was annoyed that his car was damaged, according to the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum.

Beschta, a Roy resident, died at the scene, court documents show. Petersen was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on state Route 7 near 268th Street East when Petersen tried to pass traffic in oncoming lanes and collided with Beschta, according to court documents. A Washington State Patrol detective determined Petersen pulled into oncoming traffic in a no-passing zone along a curve and drove “far in excess” of the speed limit with limited visibility.

The driver of the car Petersen was passing estimated his speed was more than 100 mph, according to court documents.

“Had Mr. Petersen not decided to attempt to pass in a no passing zone for the third time at a high rate of speed, Mr. Beschta may be alive today,” deputy prosecuting attorney Elizabeth Dasse wrote in the sentencing memorandum.

Troopers also suspected Petersen of drunken driving, but the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict, according to court documents. Petersen admitted to taking four shots of whiskey hours before the crash, and troopers reported his eyes were bloodshot.

Petersen had no criminal history prior to his conviction, according to court documents.