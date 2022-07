A Tacoma man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Renton, police said.

At 1:37 a.m., multiple callers to 911 reported a shooting in the 200 block of Williams Ave South, Renton Police spokesperson Det. Robert Onishi said.

Officers found the 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics began life-saving procedures but the man was eventually declared dead at the scene, Onishi said.