Tacoma man had 4,000 images, 100 videos of child pornography. He’ll be sentenced in July

A Tacoma man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of possession and production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison.

William Alexander Crisolo, 37, possessed more than 4,000 images and 100 videos depicting sexual abuse of children under 6 years old, according to a news release. Crisolo was arrested in October 2021 after a foreign law enforcement agency notified Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Center about Crisolo, who was telling others in online chat rooms that he was filming himself sexually abusing two young children, the release states.

Crisolo traded a set of images he took for other pictures of minors on the messaging application Kik. Authorities also found images of the sexually exploited children on Crisolo’s cell phone, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Crisolo is to be sentenced July 16. Under the terms of the plea agreement, the defense and federal prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of 16 years, six months, but U.S. District Judge David E. Estudillo can impose any sentence that’s allowed under federal law.

Under federal law, someone convicted of producing child pornography must fulfill a minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Those convicted of transporting child pornography face fines and a minimum sentence of five years and maximum 20 years.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Tacoma Police Department investigated the case.