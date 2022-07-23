Tacoma man killed, 6 others injured in shooting outside Renton venue

A dispute outside a rental venue in downtown Renton ended in gunfire early Saturday, killing a 32-year-old Tacoma man and injuring six others, according to police.

The man killed in the shooting has not been publicly identified. The Renton Police Department said the other victims were being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds of varying severity. No arrests have been made.

Officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near Logan Avenue South and South Second Street, according to a news release from Renton police. There, officers found multiple shooting victims and what they described as a “large, agitated crowd.”

Due to the crowd, police said they moved the Tacoma man, who had been seriously injured, to a more secure location. He died of his injuries.

Nearby residents told police they heard the sounds of an argument before gunshots rang out. In a tweet, police said it’s possible there is more than one suspect. They haven’t been able to determine what the argument was about.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact detectives at 425-430-7534.