Tacoma man killed in shooting on McKinley Hill identified by medical examiner

A 43-year-old man killed last week in a late-night shooting in Tacoma’s McKinley Hill neighborhood was identified Wednesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Yi Un Ortega, of Tacoma, died March 17 of multiple gunshot wounds, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have so far been made in the shooting, which Tacoma Police Department said was reported by neighbors at about 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of East F Street. It was the eighth homicide in the city so far this year, and it brought Pierce County’s homicide total to 11. At this time last year, Tacoma had recorded 14 homicides, and the county’s total was 32.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved. A police spokesperson didn’t immediately have an update on the investigation Thursday morning.

Officers who responded provided aid to Ortega until Tacoma Fire Department arrived and took over resuscitation efforts, police said. Neighbors had reported seeing the gunshot victim lying in the street. Police said the man was declared dead at the scene.