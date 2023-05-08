Tacoma man stabbed to death in grocery store parking lot

The Pierce County medical examiner has determined a man who died last week in a grocery store parking lot in Tacoma was stabbed to death.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that 50-year-old Marion Hodges died of multiple stab wounds May 1. Police are continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel found the man in a WinCo Foods parking lot in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street after 911 dispatchers received reports of an injured man there. Life-saving measures were performed on Hodges, but he was declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects. It’s not clear whether Hodges was stabbed in the parking lot or somewhere else.

This was the 14th homicide in Tacoma so far this year. Other cities and towns in Pierce County have had six other killings.

mynorthwest.com