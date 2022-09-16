Tacoma man tracks his stolen pickup to Federal Way, shoots alleged thief, police say

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police.

Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.

The 29-year-old man who was shot might have pointed a handgun at the truck owner before he fired, according to police. The injured man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the 42-year-old Ford owner used GPS to track his truck to the location. He was interviewed and released pending a prosecutor’s review of the investigation.

Tacoma police were not immediately able to identify a corresponding report of a stolen vehicle.

Federal Way police urged people who find their stolen property to call 911 rather than confront suspects.

People with information about the shooting incident should call Federal Way police at 253-835-2121.