Tacoma motocross coach arrested, charged for production of child pornography

A Tacoma motocross coach was arrested Monday and charged with production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced.

Bryant Keith McCullough, 32, was arrested after an investigation by the Tacoma Police Department and the FBI.

According to court records, TPD received information from a concerned parent who was in a group chat with other Pierce County motocross parents. The information concerned an explicit Snapchat message McCullough had sent to a minor motocross racer he was sponsoring.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at McCullough’s Tacoma home and took several devices, including a GoPro camera. Police found numerous sexually explicit images and videos of minors on the GoPro.

According to court records, several of the videos on the GoPro show McCullough filming a cellphone that he was using to view sexually explicit images and videos of young boys sent through Snapchat.

At least one victim told law enforcement officials that they sent the images and videos at McCullough’s request with the promise that they would receive money, clothing, alcohol, marijuana, and preferential treatment when it came to motocross coaching.

McCullough will remain in custody at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac pending further hearings.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison.