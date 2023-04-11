A Tacoma motocross coach has been arrested for production of child pornography

A Tacoma man who served as a motocross coach and sponsor was arrested and charged Monday with production of child pornography, according to federal officials.

Bryant Keith McCullough, 32, was taken into custody following an investigation by the Tacoma Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

McCullough is accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing child pornography over the past three years. McCullough made his initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In February, according to the criminal complaint, police received information from a parent about an explicit image that had allegedly been sent by a now 15-year-old boy to McCullough. McCullough had been sponsoring the boy. That image eventually made it to a group chat of Pierce County motocross parents.

Motocross is an off-road motorcycle racing sport. Sponsors provide financial assistance to racers.

After the tip to Tacoma police, a search warrant was executed at McCullough’s Tacoma home in March, federal officials said. Investigators seized several devices, including a GoPro camera which contained numerous sexually explicit images and videos of minors.

Another victim, now a 13-year-old boy, said he had allegedly been molested by McCullough while spending the night in the man’s apartment for a motocross weekend event, according to the charging papers.

One victim, now 16, said he allegedly sent McCullough over 50 sexually explicit images after McCullough promised to provide the boy with money, motorcycle parts, clothing, alcohol, marijuana and preferential treatment regarding motocross activity, according to the charging papers.

McCullough was taken into federal custody Monday and is being held at a SeaTac Federal Detention Center pending further hearings, according to the Department of Justice.

Child pornography production carries a prison sentence of at least 15 years and a maximum of 30 years, according to the DOJ.

This case was brought as part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Information regarding this case can be submitted as a tip to tips.fbi.gov.