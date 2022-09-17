Tacoma murder suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man on Tideflats

Tacoma police on Friday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old man suspected in a deadly shooting that occurred one day earlier on the city’s Tideflats.

Few details have been released about the killing, and the victim, also a 42-year-old man, has not been publicly identified. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched at about 10:25 a.m. Thursday to an address for a business in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound outside of a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. It’s unclear how the man arrested for the fatal shooting was identified as a suspect. Police said detectives established probable cause to arrest him.

According to jail records, the suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail at about 6:50 p.m. Friday for investigation of first-degree murder.

Police said they saw the suspect driving a vehicle in Tacoma on Friday and tried to pull him over on southbound Interstate 5 at Portland Avenue. According to a news release, the suspect did not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect abandoned the car in the 5900 block of North 26th Street. Police said the man tried to run, but officers took him into custody after a short foot pursuit.