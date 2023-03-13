Tacoma officers arrived after drive-by shooting where woman was injured

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Tacoma officers arrived after a drive-by shooting injured a woman, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The shooting happened near the 800 block of South 38th Street just after 7 p.m.

The 47-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.


