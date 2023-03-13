Tacoma officers arrived after drive-by shooting where woman was injured

Tacoma officers arrived after a drive-by shooting injured a woman, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The shooting happened near the 800 block of South 38th Street just after 7 p.m.

The 47-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers contacted the victim of a drive-by shooting that happened near the 800 blk of S. 38 St. just after 7 p.m. Victim is a 47-yr-old female who has non-life-threatening injuries & was transported to the hospital by TFD. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/WowQtVfh2u — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 13, 2023



