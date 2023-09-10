Tacoma officers investigating after man shot and killed

Tacoma officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday.

The Tacoma Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way.

Police got a report that a person was shot. When they got there, they found an adult man shot multiple times in the chest.

Tacoma Fire gave aid but the man died.

Witnesses told police an adult man they believe is the shooter fled the scene and is on the loose.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians arrived and processed the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.