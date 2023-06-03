Tacoma PD investigating officer-involved shooting during mother and son dispute

The Tacoma Police Department reported that it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting while police were looking into a dispute between a mother and her adult son on Thursday.

The TPD said around 9:30 p.m., officers went to the 600 block of North Fife Street after reports of a disturbance. While investigating, shots were fired and no one was injured.

The 34-year-old son was taken to the hospital for a cut to his hand, not related to the shooting, said police. Once treated, police said the man will be booked into jail for unlawfully possessing a gun and harassment.

The TPD said the two officers involved will be placed on administrative leave per the department policy.