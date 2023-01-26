Tacoma PD launching Safe Place Initiative for victims of hate crimes

The Tacoma Police Department is launching a program to provide refuge to victims of hate crimes.

It’s called the Safe Place Initiative and was started by the Seattle Police Department.

The initiative is designed to address all hate crimes, including those crimes committed because of:

Race

Color

Religion

Ancestry

National origin

Gender

Sexual orientation

Gender expression or identity

Mental, physical, or sensory disabilities

Homelessness

Marital status

Political ideology

Age

Parental status

The department joins more than 275 other law enforcement agencies that have already launched the program.

It encourages local businesses, schools, and organizations to provide safety to victims of crime by:

Calling 911 immediately if a victim of any crime — especially a hate crime — enters their premises.

Allow the victim to remain on their property until police officers arrive.

Provide a description of the victim and suspect to police or emergency dispatchers as well as any additional information such as where the suspect was last seen and if anyone was hurt.

The program has no cost to the business, school, or organization. Participants are provided with a Safe Place window decal so the public will know the location is committed to fighting hate.

Businesses, schools, and organizations that would like to participate can follow this link.







