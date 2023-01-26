Tacoma PD launching Safe Place Initiative for victims of hate crimes
The Tacoma Police Department is launching a program to provide refuge to victims of hate crimes.
It’s called the Safe Place Initiative and was started by the Seattle Police Department.
The initiative is designed to address all hate crimes, including those crimes committed because of:
Race
Color
Religion
Ancestry
National origin
Gender
Sexual orientation
Gender expression or identity
Mental, physical, or sensory disabilities
Homelessness
Marital status
Political ideology
Age
Parental status
The department joins more than 275 other law enforcement agencies that have already launched the program.
It encourages local businesses, schools, and organizations to provide safety to victims of crime by:
Calling 911 immediately if a victim of any crime — especially a hate crime — enters their premises.
Allow the victim to remain on their property until police officers arrive.
Provide a description of the victim and suspect to police or emergency dispatchers as well as any additional information such as where the suspect was last seen and if anyone was hurt.
The program has no cost to the business, school, or organization. Participants are provided with a Safe Place window decal so the public will know the location is committed to fighting hate.
Businesses, schools, and organizations that would like to participate can follow this link.