Tacoma pizza store robbed at gunpoint — police arrest one suspect, search for another

With help from a K-9 unit named Axel, Tacoma police arrested one man Thursday after a reported armed robbery at a takeout pizza store.

The dispatch call came at 7:40 p.m., linked to an address in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street. Someone had robbed the pizza store at gunpoint.

Officers arrived. Two suspects were fleeing on foot, according to police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.. Police set up a K-9 (dog) search, relying on Axel, who found evidence.

At 7:40 pm officers went to an armed robbery of a business in the 2300 blk of N. Pearl St. w/ 2 suspects fleeing on foot. K94 & partner Axel responded. Axel found evidence & containment officers arrested 1 of the suspects. Adult male booked for Robbery 1st. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/dtq7xIr7iR — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 11, 2022

“K-9 tracked the clothing that one of the guys had ditched,” Haddow said.

Officers found one man, who was later booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery. The other suspect had not been found as of Thursday evening.

The investigation is ongoing, Haddow said.