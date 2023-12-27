Tacoma plant known for strong smells negotiating to stay in same place

A Tacoma animal rendering facility wants to renew its lease and restart operations.

The Darling International Plant on the Tideflats has been shut since a fire in September of last year.

The Texas-based company is in negotiations with the Port of Tacoma to stay in the location it’s been in since 1971.

Strong smells from the plant have been a consistent issue for neighbors.

But Darling told the News Tribune it wants to build a new facility with enhanced emission controls and air scrubbing technology.