Tacoma police announce arrests in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

The Tacoma Police Department announced Thursday that three suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy late last month.

On March 29, officers were called to the 1400 block of South Mildred Street for reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they started life-saving measures on an unresponsive 16-year-old boy who was later pronounced dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department personnel.

Through their investigation, Tacoma police detectives identified three suspects in the murder.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the 1800 block of South 90th Street. On Thursday, another 17-year-old boy was arrested in the 200 block of 96th Street East, and a 28-year-old man was arrested in Portland, Oregon, with the help of US Marshals.

All three suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.