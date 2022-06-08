Tacoma police arrest 14-year-old for school shooting threats

Tacoma police arrested a 14-year-old boy Tuesday for making threats to shoot students and staff at their school Tuesday, the police department tweeted.

At 3:45 p.m., staff at Northwest School of Innovative Learning called 911 for threats made by a student to shoot other students and staff.

A list of intended targets was also found, according to police.

Officers arrested the boy for 10 counts of felony harassment at a house in Tacoma.