Tacoma police arrest 14-year-old for school shooting threats
Tacoma police arrested a 14-year-old boy Tuesday for making threats to shoot students and staff at their school Tuesday, the police department tweeted.
At 3:45 p.m., staff at Northwest School of Innovative Learning called 911 for threats made by a student to shoot other students and staff.
A list of intended targets was also found, according to police.
Officers arrested the boy for 10 counts of felony harassment at a house in Tacoma.
