Tacoma police arrest 2 in connection to Wells Fargo robbery

Tacoma police arrested two people Tuesday in connection to a bank robbery that happened earlier this month.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 27-year-old woman was arrested while on foot in Tacoma just after 9 a.m., and a 23-year-old man was arrested at a business in Tacoma at 11 a.m.

The two are allegedly responsible for the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank at 5245 Pacific Ave. on April 14.

The two were booked into jail for investigation of first-degree robbery.