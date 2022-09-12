Tacoma police arrest 2 after gunshots fired outside West End apartment building

Tacoma police response to a report of gunshots fired outside an apartment building in the city’s West End neighborhood early Saturday morning led to the arrest of two men, along with several handguns and illegal drugs.

Tacoma Police Department announced the arrests Monday morning, stating in a press release that the men, ages 41 and 23, had been booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.

No one was injured by the gunfire, which occurred near the 900 block of North Pearl Street. Police said multiple people called 911 at about 2:37 a.m. to report hearing shots fired near the apartment complex’s playground.

Officers responded and obtained a description of the shooter and the vehicle the suspects had fled in, according to the news release. It’s unclear what led to a person firing gunshots or what the person was shooting at. The suspect vehicle was stopped by police nearby, in the 600 block of North Pearl Street.

After impounding the vehicle, police obtained a search warrant and recovered three handguns from it along with 11 individually packaged bags which police suspect contained crack cocaine. Officers also found spare ammunition magazines, including a loaded 50-round drum magazine.