Tacoma police arrest 2 men accused of murdering Alec Mercado on July 4

Tacoma police arrested two men accused of murdering Alec Mercado on July 4.

Mercado died after being shot in the 3900 Block of East Everett Street.

The Tacoma Police Department said over the past month, detectives actively worked the case and developed probable cause to arrest a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

On July 22, Mercado’s family held a vigil for him and their one wish was for police to catch the shooter.

“This will not be another unsolved homicide. I hear about them all the time. And no matter what, until my last breath I will fight for him,” Mercado’s mother said.

On Wednesday, Tacoma detectives arrested the two men and booked them into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the 2nd degree.