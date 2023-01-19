Tacoma police arrest 2 in series of armed robberies at ATMs, still searching for third suspect

Two men have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies at walk-up ATM locations, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The robberies occurred in late December and early January at ATMs located near South 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue and South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.

Earlier this month, police identified two specific ATM locations that had been targeted: a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue and a stand-alone Bank of America ATM in the Grocery Outlet parking lot at 3510 South 56th Street.

A total of 10 armed robberies were reported by community members, according to police.

During their investigation, Tacoma police identified three suspects and developed probable cause for their arrests. Officers also identified a vehicle that was used in all of the robberies.

Police announced the arrests of 20-year-old Devon Mathis and 18-year-old Tofili Malo on Wednesday.

Mathis was arrested at a home in Tacoma on Jan. 10. He was booked for ten counts of first-degree robbery and is being held at the Pierce County Jail on $750,000 bail.

Malo was arrested at a Tacoma apartment on Tuesday. He was booked for five counts of first-degree robbery and is being held at the Pierce County Jail on $300,000 bail.

Officers also recovered several firearms during the arrests, including one with an illegal full-auto modification.

Police are still searching for the third suspect in the series of robberies, identified as 21-year-old Emmanuel Brown.

A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest for first-degree robbery. Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).