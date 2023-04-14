Tacoma police arrest 6 in connection to series of armed robberies and assaults

Tacoma police announced Thursday that six suspects linked to a series of armed robberies and assaults throughout the Puget Sound region were arrested Wednesday night.

According to police, the crimes range from armed carjackings to “takeover robberies of smoke shops and convenience stores.”

Three of the suspects were arrested during the stop of a stolen vehicle and the other three were arrested during a search warrant at a residence. Three guns were recovered.

Police said all six suspects are associates and that the crimes are related.

The arrests were made in the following cases:

April 12, 10:40 a.m. — Robbery/shooting at 9300 South Steele Street

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

April 12 — Stolen motor vehicle at 5500 East McKinley Avenue

An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony warrants for first-degree assault (x2), first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

March 25, 1:30 p.m. — Armed robbery at 4500 South Steele Street

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for first-degree robbery.

July 26, 2022, 7:14 a.m. — Drive-by shooting at 3800 Pacific Avenue

A 19-year-old man was arrested for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The investigations into these cases are ongoing. Anyone with information on these or other associated crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.