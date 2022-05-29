Tacoma police arrest man passed out behind wheel of stolen car

Tacoma police arrested a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a stolen car on Saturday, the police department tweeted.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to 1901 South 72nd Street for an occupied stolen car that was taken during a burglary and arson of a car dealership in Portland, Oregon.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was passed out behind the wheel.

Officers blocked in the car and arrested the man, who tried ramming his way out.

The man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of first-degree assault, DUI with a prior conviction, and other warrants.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP