Tacoma police arrest man passed out behind wheel of stolen car
Tacoma police arrested a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a stolen car on Saturday, the police department tweeted.
At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to 1901 South 72nd Street for an occupied stolen car that was taken during a burglary and arson of a car dealership in Portland, Oregon.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was passed out behind the wheel.
Officers blocked in the car and arrested the man, who tried ramming his way out.
The man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of first-degree assault, DUI with a prior conviction, and other warrants.
