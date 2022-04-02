Tacoma police arrest man reportedly breaking into businesses on city’s east side

Tacoma police arrested a 30-year-old man Friday after receiving multiple reports that he was breaking into houses and assaulting residents.

The initial police response came at 11:13 a.m. Officers drove to the 3400 block of McKinley Avenue on the city’s east side.

The man was found inside a business, police said. He had broken in. He was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree burglary, and three counts of fourth-degree assault.