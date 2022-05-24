Tacoma police arrest man suspected of shooting, killing man at Eastside home

A 37-year-old man was arrested by Tacoma police Monday who detectives suspect shot and killed a man last week at a home in the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

The shooting occurred Thursday night at a residence near the 1300 block of East Fairbanks Street. Tacoma Police Department officers responded about 10:13 p.m. and found a 46-year-old man dead inside the home. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police said the man suspected of killing him was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment in Tacoma. Police did not release details of his arrest or say how he was identified as a suspect. The man was booked into jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

What led to the shooting at the Eastside home is not yet clear. The killing was the 24th homicide in Tacoma so far this year.