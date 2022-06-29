Tacoma police arrest man suspected of murder in Eastside fatal shooting

Tacoma police on Tuesday arrested a 58-year-old man for investigation of second-degree murder, one day after a person was shot to death in the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Tacoma Police Department has released few details about the homicide, which was reported Monday about 9:55 p.m. when a 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 65th Street, near the junction with East McKinley Avenue. Police said officers responded and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot to the torso.

The victim has not been publicly identified. Police said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police announced an arrest in the homicide Tuesday evening. According to a news release, detectives investigated and developed probable cause for the suspect’s arrest. Police did not disclose what led detectives to identify the man as a suspect.

The man was arrested at a residence in Tacoma, according to the release. Police said he was booked into jail for investigation of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.