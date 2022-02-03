Tacoma police arrest man suspected of shooting, killing man in road rage incident

Tacoma police arrested a 24-year-old man Wednesday who they suspect shot and killed a man earlier this week during a road rage incident.

Officers from Tacoma Police Department arrested the man without incident with the help of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to a news release. He was booked into jail for first-degree murder and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

According to jail records, he was also booked for investigation of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspected shooter was arrested in connection to the death of 56-year-old Victor Scott, of Graham. Scott was in the backseat of a vehicle occupied by two others Monday afternoon when it became involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle.

It’s not yet clear what happened that led to the shooting. Police received reports of shots fired from one vehicle at about 3:15 p.m. near South 54th and South Washington Streets in South Tacoma. Scott was struck by the gunfire, and both vehicles left the scene.

The driver of the vehicle Scott was in took him to a local hospital where he later died. His death was the fourth homicide in the city this year.