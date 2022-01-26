Tacoma police arrest man suspected in fatal shooting at residence on Hilltop

Tacoma police arrested a man Tuesday night who they suspect shot and killed a 53-year man earlier this month at a residence in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at a residence in the city and booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder, Tacoma Police Department announced in a news release.

He was arrested in the Jan. 17 killing of Earl J. Harris III, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the front door of a home near the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue.

Life-saving measures were started for the man at the scene, but he later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The fatal shooting was the second homicide in the city this year.