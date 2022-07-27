Tacoma police arrest man suspected in murder of woman on Hosmer Street

Tacoma police arrested a 20-year-old man Monday who they suspect killed a woman over the weekend outside a motel on South Hosmer Street.

Jail records show the suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, hit and run, second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Detectives investigating the homicide identified a vehicle thought to be connected to the woman’s killing, and officers on Monday spotted it about 2:46 p.m., according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department. Officers tried to stop the vehicle near South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard, but police said the vehicle fled.

The fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle at 56th and South Alaska Street, then continued to the northbound ramp of Interstate 5, where it became disabled, according to the release. The 20-year-old man was the only person inside, and police took him into custody.

No one was injured in the collision at 56th and Alaska, police said.

The 42-year-old woman he is suspected of killing has yet to be publicly identified, and police have not released any information regarding a motive.

The victim was reportedly shot in a vehicle at about 8:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street. Police said officers responded and began life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.