Tacoma police arrest man suspected of possessing ‘child sex abuse material’

On Thursday, Tacoma police arrested a man suspected of possessing child sex abuse material after a months-long investigation, the police department announced Friday.

According to police, in January, detectives began an investigation regarding the man they believed to be in possession of the material.

Detectives developed probable cause and the Pierce County Superior Court issued a search warrant.

On Thursday, detectives served the warrant at a home in Federal Way with help from the FBI and the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on four counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

