Tacoma police arrest man suspected of robbing, sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint

Tacoma police made an arrest Tuesday evening in a sexual assault and robbery that occurred last month in Central Tacoma. A 21-year-old woman was walking with a friend when she was grabbed and assaulted at gunpoint, then both were robbed.

The 23-year-old man who police believe is responsible for the assault had a previous bench warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department. He was arrested at a residence in the city and booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree rape and first-degree robbery.

The attack and robbery occurred about 12:30 a.m. March 6 in the 1100 block of South Warner Street.

The woman was walking with a friend in that area when a man grabbed her by the shirt, drug her down the street and assaulted her at gunpoint, police said. The attacker then robbed her and the 24-year-old man she was walking with and fled on foot.

Through analysis of evidence recovered, detectives were able to identify a suspect and develop probable cause to make an arrest.