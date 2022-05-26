Tacoma police detectives arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday, linking him to the fatal May 8 shooting of Reginald Taylor in the city’s south end.

Taylor, 56, described by his family as a father of six, was found at 2:49 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way. He died at the scene, police said. The Pierce County Medical Examiner later described the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Tacoma police arrest man on suspicion of second-degree murder connected to May 8 shooting

An evening statement from police said detectives identified a suspect and developed probable cause for an arrest. The man was arrested “at a business in Tacoma,” police said.

The man’s record includes a prior conviction for second-degree manslaughter, tied to a fatal 2001 shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood. Prosecutors said the man shot another man at close range several times after an argument. The defendant pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison, according to Pierce County Superior Court records.

A conviction for first-degree burglary followed in 2012. The man was part of a group of people who robbed a marijuana dispensary at gunpoint. The man pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to another 8 years and 6 months in prison, court records state.

Following Wednesday’s arrest, the man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.