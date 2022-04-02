Tacoma police make arrest after multiple 911 calls of man pointing handgun at people

Tacoma police arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday who they suspect pointed a gun at passing cars and multiple people in the city’s South End neighborhood.

Police said the man went so far as to pull the trigger while pointing a handgun at a security guard on South Hosmer Street, but the gun didn’t fire. After multiple 911 callers reported a man pointing a gun at them with a similar physical description, Tacoma Police Department officers found the man and arrested him.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of three counts of first-degree assault.

Officers were first dispatched about 7:23 p.m. to the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street for a report of a man pointing a gun at passing cars, according to a news release.

Minutes later, South Sound 911 dispatchers advised police of a report of a man pointing a handgun at the occupants of a vehicle in a car wash.

The man reportedly pointed the gun at a 37-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter through the windshield of the car in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street, according to the release. The man fled after the victims ducked down and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Then another 911 call came in, this time from a 27-year-old security guard working at a business in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

The guard reported that a man pointed a handgun at him and pulled the trigger twice, but it didn’t fire. The man then fled.

Police arrived in the area at about 7:28 p.m. and established probable cause for first-degree assault. At 7:34 p.m., officers saw a man who matched the description of the suspect in all three 911 calls and gave him verbal commands to stop. According to the release, the man ignored officers and fled north, going over fences.

The man was taken into custody at 7:35 p.m. Police said the investigation determined he was the only suspect related to these incidents.