Tacoma police arrest murder suspect in fatal shooting of man found dead on Hilltop

Tacoma police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the December murder of a 30-year-old man found dead with a gunshot wound in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood, the police department announced.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for the killing of Mason Hall, who was found the morning of Dec. 12 lying near a power substation in the 1100 block of Cushman Avenue. Police previously said detectives believe he was shot at about 8:35 p.m. the previous night.

It’s unclear how the man arrested Wednesday was identified as a suspect in Hall’s murder. In a news release, Tacoma Police Department said detectives and crime scene technicians identified a suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest. The man was seen by detectives and patrol officers in a vehicle in Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon, and police said he was taken into custody without incident.

Mason Hall, 30, is pictured in a Facebook photo posted to his account in February 2020.

According to Pierce County Jail records, the suspect was booked into jail at about 4:51 p.m. for investigation of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the assault offenses stemmed from two shootings not related to Hall’s murder.