Tacoma police arrest murder suspect in fatal shooting of man on Tideflats

Tacoma police on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of a man last weekend near the city’s Tideflats.

The suspect was arrested in Spanaway and booked into jail for investigation of second-degree murder, according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department. The man he is suspected of killing has not been publicly identified.

Police responded to the fatal shooting early Saturday after a woman called 911 to report that someone had been shot, and that she was driving the victim to a hospital. Police said the woman had car trouble on the way there, and she told police she was in the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue, south of 11th Street and Portland Avenue.

There, officers found the 37-year-old victim on the ground. The woman who called 911 left before police arrived. According to a news release, officers started life-saving measures before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

It’s unclear how police identified the arrested man as a suspect. Police said detectives and crime scene technicians identified a suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest.

The killing was the 37th homicide in the city in 2022. At this time last year, there had been 23 homicides.