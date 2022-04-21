Tacoma police arrest robbery suspect minutes after bank holdup in Stadium District

Minutes after a bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in Tacoma’s Stadium District, surveillance video from the holdup helped officers identify and arrest a suspect about half a mile away.

The 22-year-old man was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery and on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded about 1:36 p.m. to the 600 block of 1st Street. The first officer to arrive spoke with witnesses and learned the robber was a man wearing a green jacket and camouflage pants.

Police said the robber handed a bank teller a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon, according to a news release from TPD. The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

The officer reviewed surveillance video and sent photos of the robber to patrol officers’ in-car computers. At 1:49 p.m., police saw a man who matched the photos in the 700 block of Tacoma Avenue, just southeast of Wright Park.

Police said the man was taken into custody without incident.