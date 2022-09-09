Tacoma police arrest second suspect in July gas station shooting that left a man dead

A second suspect in a deadly July 30 shootout in a Tacoma gas station parking lot was arrested Thursday by Tacoma police.

The Tacoma Police Department announced Thursday evening a 24-year-old woman had been arrested for the killing of 39-year-old Ronnal Hines. The woman was booked for second-degree murder Thursday.

Hines was shot near the 5400 block of South Orchard Street in South Tacoma. Police responded to that area at 5:23 a.m. that day for a report of two men shooting at each other. Police said when officers arrived, one man was unresponsive on the ground. The other man fled.

Hines was declared dead at the scene. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office later found he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On Aug. 16, officers arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with Hines’ death. Pierce County prosecutors charged Malik Dashun Patterson with first- and second-degree murder. He appeared in court virtually July 31 and entered a plea of not guilty. His bail was set at $1 million.

It’s unclear what role the woman arrested Thursday had in the crime.

Patterson’s charging papers assert that he killed Hines and give this account of that evening:

Patterson, Hines and Hines’ ex-girlfriend were all at a party at the Econo Lodge on South Hosmer Street the previous evening.

Video from the motel’s parking lot shows Hines’ ex-girlfriend speaking with Patterson around 3 a.m. About an hour later, Hines and the woman left and entered a car owned by someone the documents identify as J.M., and were approached by Patterson. Hines drove the couple out of the parking lot, and Patterson immediately followed in another car, records say.

Just after 4:15 a.m., Hines and the woman parked at a convenience store near the 5400 block of South Orchard Street. Security footage from the gas station shows Patterson approaching the car and pointing a gun at the driver seat of Hines’ car, according to records.

The video shows Hines exiting the car, armed with a gun, records state. Later investigation found that the trigger of Hines’ pistol had been broken off, meaning it likely was non-functional.

“There is no audio to the footage, but based on evidence at the scene, gunshots are being fired,” court records state. “The victim travels around his vehicle and appears to suffer gunshots to his legs ... The suspect then stands over the victim and fires his gun into the victim’s head.”

Hines was declared dead by Tacoma police officers about 5:30 a.m. The surveillance footage and accounts from witnesses suggest that after Hines was shot, his ex-girlfriend and Patterson fled the scene together.