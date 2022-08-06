Tacoma police arrest second suspect connected to shooting that injured four people in July

Tacoma police arrested a second suspect Thursday in connection with a July 3 shooting that injured four people.

The shooting occurred the night of July 3 at an apartment complex near the 3300 block of South Asotin Street. According to charging documents, three to five people arrived at the complex in a vehicle and, from a grassy embankment about 20 feet away, shot toward a unit where four people were standing outside.

Pierce County prosecutors subsequently filed charges of four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting against Ronnay Chaneece Scott, 35, for her alleged role in the incident, which reportedly grew out of a domestic dispute. Scott has pleaded not guilty.

Two men and two women were struck by gunfire and wounded during the shooting. Court records say one of the women was pregnant and was shot in her hip and left thigh. A second victim was shot through the thigh, another in the abdomen and a fourth person was shot in a toe.

Charging documents say that the shooting followed two days of arguing over “parenting issues” between Scott and one of her neighbors. The arguing led to a fight between the women on July 3 where Scott allegedly pulled three braids out of her neighbor’s scalp, and the victim’s mother had to break up the fight.

A police statement issued Friday said that officers conducting surveillance spotted a vehicle on Aug. 4. One of the other suspects was inside. A pursuit followed, then the arrest. The second suspect, arrested without incident, and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. The investigation continues, police said.

Information from News Tribune archives is included in this report.