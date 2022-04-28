Tacoma police arrest suspect for homicide of man found wrapped in tarp downtown

Tacoma police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of killing a 30-year-old man whose body was found in January wrapped in a tarp down.

The homicide suspect, a 30-year-old man, was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, Tacoma Police Department said in a news release.

He is suspected in the death of Jeremy Tomlinson, who was found dead Jan. 6 in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

The victim was found near a homeless encampment after South Sound 911 dispatchers received a report of a body wrapped in a tarp in that area.

Police did not immediately suspect that Tomlinson was a homicide victim. Days after his body was found, the Pierce County medical examiner found that the man died of gunshots to the face and thigh, and police launched a homicide investigation.