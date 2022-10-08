Tacoma police arrest suspect in killing of man found shot dead in street last month

Tacoma police arrested a 22-year-old in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man found shot dead by firefighters in an intersection early last month, the department announced Friday.

Officers arrested the suspect in Kent without injuries to the suspect or officers, according to the police department. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Firefighters spotted the victim at the intersection of East 72nd Street and East I Street on Sept. 5 around 5:15 a.m., according to police. The man, later identified as Papaloa Sauileone of Tacoma, appeared to be shot and was declared dead at the scene despite medical aid.

Sauileone died of a gunshot wound, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was listed as homicide.

Detectives and crime scene technicians identified the suspect during the investigation, which remains ongoing, according to police.

Pierce County Jail records show a second-degree murder suspect was booked at 7:50 p.m. Court records do not show he has been charged.