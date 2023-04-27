Tacoma police arrest suspect in Saturday homicide

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old person Saturday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 11 p.m. on April 22, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots with a person on the ground in the 1800 block of South 15th Street.

When officers arrived, they found an injured person and immediately started life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.

On Sunday, detectives arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to the homicide. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on charges of second-degree murder.