Tacoma police arrest suspect in September vehicular homicide case

The Tacoma Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in the case of a vehicular homicide that left a 31-year-old woman dead last month.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 34th Street and East D Street in Tacoma just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to police.

The driver of a Kia Sportage was heading southbound on East D Street at high speed and passed a stop sign at East 34th Street. The Sportage hit a Dodge Avenger heading eastbound on East 34th Street.

The driver of the Kia Sportage fled the scene before police arrived. The car was found to be reported stolen out of Puyallup on Aug. 31, according to police.

The driver of the Avenger, later identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office as 31-year-old Janessa Sjogren, was pronounced dead on the scene by Tacoma Fire Department personnel.

Detectives identified a suspect in the case, and probable cause was developed for their arrest.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Tacoma and booked into jail for investigation of vehicular homicide, failure to remain at an accident resulting in death, theft of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.