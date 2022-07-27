Tacoma police arrest suspect in shooting death of 42-year-old woman

Tacoma police arrested a suspect in Saturday’s shooting death of a 42-year-old woman, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 8:50 p.m. on July 23, officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of a car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 2:46 p.m. on July 25, officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle near the corner of South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

The vehicle fled, striking the bumper of a car stopped at a light at South 56th Street and South Alaska Street.

After a short distance, the suspect’s vehicle became disabled on the northbound Interstate 5 ramp.

The 20-year-old male driver was booked into Pierce County Jail on charges of felony elude, hit-and-run and other charges not related to the incident.

After further investigation, an additional charge of murder was added for Saturday’s shooting death.