Tacoma police arrest two suspects in series of armed ATM robberies. Another is wanted

Three men robbed 10 people at gunpoint at ATMs across Tacoma, police say. Two suspects were in custody Wednesday. A third is being sought.

The robberies happened from late December through early January at walk-up ATMs near South 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue and South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.

Detectives identified three suspects and a vehicle that was used in all 10 of the robberies, Tacoma police said.

Officers arrested Devon Mathis, 20, at a home in Tacoma on Jan. 10. On Jan. 17, Tofili Malo, 18, was arrested at a Tacoma apartment. A third suspect, Emmanuel Brown, 21, is still at large. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest.

Pistol-whipped

An affidavit of probable cause for Mathis led with the details of the most violent crime.

A man had just inserted his card into a Chase Bank ATM in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue on New Year’s Day when a car pulled up and two men got out.

The two men, identified as Mathis and Brown, approached the victim and demanded his PIN number. The victim pushed one of the suspects away, according to the affidavit. The suspect allegedly hit the victim in the head twice with a handgun.

The victim tried calling 911 on his cell phone but one of the suspects allegedly took the phone. The pair then fled.

The victim’s wife drove him to a hospital. Police determined the thieves stole $200 from the victim.

That robbery was one of seven that occurred at the same Chase bank ATM.

The affidavit details all 10 crimes. In one case, a victim was robbed of $400. After calling police and waiting at the scene, the victim witnessed the suspects allegedly rob another person at the same ATM. That victim allegedly had his car stolen by the suspects.

Using surveillance video and social media posts, detectives were able to identify the three suspects.

Booked for robbery

Mathis was booked into the Pierce County Jail for 10 counts of robbery in the first degree. He’s being held on $750,000 bail. Malo was booked for five counts of robbery in the first degree and is being held on $300,000 bail.

Investigators recovered firearms during both arrests, one with an illegal full-auto modification, according to a news release.

A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest on robbery charges. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.